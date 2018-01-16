× Two shot in Magna; shelter in place lifted at nearby schools

MAGNA, Utah —Officials from the Unified Police Department are investigating a shooting at a bus stop in Magna Tuesday morning.

The shooting incident occurred near 7200 W 3500 S. A 17-year-old and an adult man are both in critical condition after they were shot, according to police.

Police said the 17-year-old had been involved in an argument that led to the shooting. The other victim, whom police believe works at the nearby State Liquor Store, was described as an innocent bystander.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports 3500 S has been closed between 7200 W and 7800 W as police investigate the scene. That section of the road is expected to reopen by noon.

The Granite School District placed three nearby schools in a “shelter in place” state: Lake Ridge Elementary, Copper Hills Elementary and Matheson Jr. High. During a shelter in place, the schools’ exterior doors are locked, no visitors are allowed and classes proceed as normal.

“The incident does not involve any of the schools, and there is no direct threat to students. The protocol is strictly precautionary to ensure student safety,” a statement from Granite School District said.

At 11:31 a.m., the school district announced the shelter in place protocols at all three schools has been lifted.

This is a developing story.