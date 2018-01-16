Suspect steals two cars in Sandy, still on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, UTAH - A carjacking suspect was on the loose Tuesday evening. The Unified Police Department, Cottonwood Heights and Sandy Police are all searching for the suspect.

They described the man as Polynesian, with long dark curly hair, and of medium height.

Unified police said around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday the suspect stole a car outside a day care facility in Holladay, at 6120 South and 2075 East. Police could not confirm if the vehicle was unlocked and left idling when it was stolen.

Police said the suspect drove to Sandy near 10385 South and Willow Hill Drive, where he tried to force a homeowner to give him the keys to a vehicle, but they refused.

Soon after, the suspect found another idling vehicle, at a job-site in Sandy at Hidden Valley Drive.

Robert Bird, the owner of the vehicle, had quickly got out of his car to throw away some trash across the street. In that short amount of time, the suspect pulled up behind his idling Subaru.

“Just as I'm throwing it into the dumpster this black Volvo pulls up behind me and the guy jumps out of that one into my car, which of course is running, and took off,” said Bird.

Bird said he tried to jump in the passenger seat to grab his phone, but missed. A while later, Police found his Subaru abandoned, near Alta View Elementary School. The keys were no where to be found.

“I feel fortunate I got my car back, and fortunate it didn't get any worse than that,” Bird said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call their local department, or Unified Police.