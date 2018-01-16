Salt Lake City Police Department seeks robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department asked for the public’s assistance ins identifying an individual, who allegedly robbed a Maverick convenience store at 710 E 2700 S on Jan. 7.

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m.

“The suspect went into the Maverik, demanded money from the register and made motion as though he had a gun in his jacket pocket,” the police department wrote.

Salt Lake City Police went on to describe the suspect:

Asian or Hispanic adult male, likely in his 20’s

Wearing a green coat with fur around the hood, tan pants and black shoes

Also had a thin mustache

The Police Department asked anyone who can identify the suspect to call (801) 799-3000. Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637. Please start your text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department. Then include any relevant information. Reference: Case # 18-3652.