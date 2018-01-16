× Ogden woman admits to shoplifting, then panics and tries to flee

OGDEN, Utah – A Weber County woman was arrested on robbery, retail theft and drug possession charges, after allegedly admitting to shoplifting, then panicking while she was detained.

Sarah Ann Huston, 37, was observed by employees at Cal Ranch, a retail store located at 955 N 2000 W in Ogden, concealing items in her coat.

An employee also told police that she had observed Huston and her friend, “in the clothing area for about one hour going into and out of the dressing rooms.”

Huston and her friend reportedly paid for some items, but when they attempted to exit the store, the security system went off. Police said in a probable cause statement that Huston stopped, and pulled a bracelet out of her coat pocket, apologizing for taking it.

“While upstairs Sarah started to panic and wanted to leave and began to try and push her way out of the room,” employees told police. Huston reportedly pushed a staff member four times, in an attempt to leave. The total value of all the items that Sarah had attempted to steal was $191.92.

When police arrived on scene, they searched Huston’s purse, which had several clean syringes and used syringes in it. “Also inside her purse there was a metal spoon with a burnt end, and residue located. Deputies also found a couple clear plastic baggies used for containing illegal drugs,” police wrote.

Police also stated that Huston had deposited “glass pipes and syringes” into a trash can that had previously been empty at the store where she was detained.

While in a police car, Huston reportedly told officers that she had heroin, and did not want to be charged with it. She asked the officer to dispose of it for her, the probable cause statement said.

Huston was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of use or possession of drug, retail theft and robbery.