Behavioral health and substance abuse facility expands, changing more and more lives

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Jeromy Jackson has advice to anyone suffering from drug addiction or mental health issues - get help.

“Don’t be afraid to get into something like this,” Jackson said. “It’s the best opportunity of your life.”

Jackson described the treatment he receives at Valley Behavioral Health. He credits that treatment with saving his life.

“Five months ago I was a wreck. I was lost. I was hopeless. I was suicidal. I was ashamed of myself,” Jackson said.

Jackson has battled both drug addiction and behavior issues in his life. Due to the growing number of people seeking this type of treatment, he had to wait ten months to get help.

“It was a dream come true after that ten months,” Jackson said. “It was an agonizing pain. It was probably the hardest time of my life.”

Jackson is happy to see Valley Behavioral Health expand its services to more people. The company is putting the finishing touches on a large renovation project that will grow its West Jordan campus from 16 beds to 78.

Rebecca Brown, the senior business director with the company believes this facility will be a blessing to the large number of people in need and awaiting treatment.

“Our hope is by addressing that and returning people to society and breaking the chains of addiction, that we really have the opportunity to address that head on," Brown said.

Valley Behavioral Health is expanding this campus after a waiver from Medicaid which get more people like Jeromy the care they need to turn their lives around.

“I don’t have to worry about running from the law. I don’t have to worry about looking over my shoulder. I don’t have to worry about being a criminal,” Jackson said.

The facility will welcome four new patients on Monday. It is expected to reach full capacity by early February.