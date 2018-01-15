× Zion NP wins EPA award for waste food recovery, composting

ZION NATIONAL PARK — The Environmental Protection Agency presented an award plaque to Zion National Park Lodge last week for its efforts in the agency’s “Food Recovery Challenge,” St. George News reports.

The lodge is operated by Xanterra Parks and Resorts, the report said, and has been composting food waste for more than 10 years.

“Last year, food recovery efforts at the lodge diverted nearly 30,000 pounds of food waste from entering the landfill, saving Xanterra about $3,000 in disposal costs,” said Patrick Davis, an EPA official.

After uneaten food is brought back to the kitchen at the lodge, it is processed in a machine and taken in buckets to a nearby composting facility, the report said.

After six to eight weeks, the compost is then donated to local community gardens and residents, or used in Xanterra’s community garden, St. George News reports.

