US 189 in Provo Canyon closed in both directions Monday evening

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reported that Provo Canyon (US 189) was closed in both directions Monday evening.

In a tweet, UDOT said that US 189 was closed at mile point 23, near Deer Creek Reservoir.

Initial reports from the Utah Highway Patrol said that there was a fatal accident near the reservoir.

UDOT advised travelers to use an alternate route Monday.

