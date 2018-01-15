US 189 in Provo Canyon closed in both directions Monday evening
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reported that Provo Canyon (US 189) was closed in both directions Monday evening.
In a tweet, UDOT said that US 189 was closed at mile point 23, near Deer Creek Reservoir.
Initial reports from the Utah Highway Patrol said that there was a fatal accident near the reservoir.
UDOT advised travelers to use an alternate route Monday.
40.372346 -111.592477