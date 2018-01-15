Tools for finding cheap airfare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What would we do without Instagram? Pay too much for flights, that's what!

SLC Flight Watch is an Instagram account run by two men who like to travel and want to share that love with others at the cheapest rate possible.

They post deals for cheap flights from Salt Lake City, Denver, Las Vegas and Los Angeles for both domestic and international flights. The best part is that they really are just letting people know about cheap flights that require nothing else-no points, no credit cards, or anything else that would make them exclusive.

SLC Flight Watch is showing us some tips for finding cheap airfare like they do.

You can find SLC Flight Watch on Instagram @slcflightwatch or on their blog here.