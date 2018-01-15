× Police arrest three suspects after high speed pursuit in Wendover

WENDOVER, Utah – Police arrested three suspects after a high speed pursuit that ended in Wendover on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post made by the Wendover Police Department, officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on the 700 block of East Wendover Boulevard around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop, which led to a high speed pursuit. The pursuit continued onto eastbound I-80, and reportedly reached speeds of 120 MPH. After traveling for 12 miles, the vehicle finally stopped.

Wendover Police arrested the driver, 37-year-old Rodney Liti of West Valley City, for felony eluding a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a felony arrest warrant. They also arrested 25-year-old Karly Falk of South Jordan, for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple arrest warrants. Also arrested was 29-year-old Christopher Laloni of West Valley City, who had a felony out of state warrant, and was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia.

“All three were booked into the Tooele County jail,” the Wendover Police Department said.