It may happen. Mitt Romney has allegedly told a friend he is getting back into politics.

According to the New York Times, Romney texted a friend the word “I’m running.”

There has been growing speculation he will seek the empty Senate seat in Utah later this year.

The position is open after Sen. Orrin Hatch announced he wouldn’t seek reelection.

The deadline to enter the race is in March.