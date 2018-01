× Crews respond to house fire in Magna Monday night

MAGNA, Utah – Unified fire confirmed that crews were responding to an active house fire Monday night.

According to Taylor Sandtrom with Unified Fire, crews responded in Magna, at 3395 S Lynnbrook Dr.

Details regarding the damage caused by the fire were not available at the time of this report.

It was unknown what caused the fire, or if there were any injuries.

