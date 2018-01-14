Uniquely Utah: Elk aplenty at Hardware Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HYRUM, Utah -- In 1945 the State of Utah established the Hardware Ranch Management Area east of Hyrum.

Since then, elk have been fed each winter at Hardware Ranch to keep them from wandering into the Cache Valley to graze on farms and orchards.

For $5 (less for children), one can step aboard a horse-drawn sleigh and get a guided tour of the meadow amidst the elk, which come and go from the meadow at the center of the ranch.

Hardware Ranch is open Friday through Monday

Check out the video for more information, and see the ranch’s website for more details.