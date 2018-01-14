× Suspect in custody, two officers injured after carjacking in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Police say a suspect stole a car from a family in Grantsville Sunday, and the parents managed to get their kids out of the car just before the suspect fled.

Grantsville Police said the incident occurred Sunday evening in the area of Main Street and Eastmoor in Grantsville as a family with three children were inside their vehicle near their home.

Police say a man got into the family’s car and drove off, and the parents managed to get their three children out of the car just before the suspect fled.

Tooele Police were notified of the situation and their officers located the car. A short pursuit ensued near the Glen Eagles subdivision in Tooele.

The suspect was captured, and two police officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest. Specific details about those injuries were not immediately available.

