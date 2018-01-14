× Search and rescue airlifts gear to hiker stranded in Logan Canyon

LOGAN CANYON, Utah — Search and rescue crews airlifted gear to a hiker stranded in Logan Canyon Sunday night, and rescuers plan to hike to the man and stay with him until morning.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old USU student parked near the second dam in Logan Canyon and began hiking around noon.

The man called dispatch around 6 p.m. and reported he had hiked into a cliff area and couldn’t get down. He was not injured but was stranded in that location.

Cache County Sheriff’s Office dispatched search and rescue crews and a LifeFlight helicopter. The helicopter was not able to land but was able to drop supplies to the man, including food, water, a sleeping bag and fire starting supplies.

Search and rescue personnel will hike up to the man and stay with him until morning, at which point the LifeFlight helicopter will return to take them off the mountain.

“Sheriff Jensen wants to remind all those who go into the back country to have the proper clothing and supplies, and know the terrain and area you will be in,” a press release states. “Every time our volunteer Search and Rescue members get called out it also puts them at risk.”