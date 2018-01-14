This week Steve Oldfield looks at two very different thrillers. See the video above for his review of "The Commuter" starring Liam Neeson and "The Post", starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.
At the Movies: ‘The Commuter’ and ‘The Post’
