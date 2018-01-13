× Wrong-way driver on I-15 causes head-on collision

OREM – A man was sent to the hospital Saturday night after crashing head-on into another vehicle while traveling south in northbound I-15 lanes.

Utah Highway Patrol says the suspect’s Subaru Forrester was traveling in the center lane near milepost 271 in Orem, when it slammed into a Ford Pickup truck.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the single victim of the truck escaped without any serious injuries.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash closed three northbound lanes near Center Street for around two hours causing serious delays.

Utah Highway Patrol believes the wrong-way driver was likely driving while impaired.