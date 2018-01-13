× Two teens taken to hospitals after being struck by car in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two teen girls were taken to hospitals Saturday night after they were hit by a car while crossing a street in a crosswalk, and police say poor visibility appears to be a factor in the crash.

Sgt. J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department said two 14-year-old girls were crossing the street near 3420 West and 7000 South around 6:40 p.m. when the crash occurred.

“They were trying to cross the street in a crosswalk, where they were hit by a vehicle,” Holt said.

Holt said both teens were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene, and Holt said she has been cooperative on every level. He said they don’t believe speed, distraction or impairment on the part of the driver played a role. He said all indications are that this was an accident.

“Essentially the crosswalk where they were trying to cross, it’s not well-lit ,so, it’s pretty dark,” Holt said. “The driver reported that she didn’t see the girls until they were in the headlights, essentially.”

The driver was able to slow down before the impact, but both girls were struck by the car.

Holt said automobiles must yield to pedestrians, but he said pedestrians need to be cautious before entering crosswalks—especially when visibility is low.

“However, in order for an automobile to yield to a pedestrian, they need to be able to see the pedestrian, so pedestrians have an obligation when they get to a crosswalk to make sure that it’s safe before they enter into that crosswalk,” Holt said.

Holt said this case doesn’t appear to be a question of who was at fault but rather a tragic accident.

“It is a busy road; 70th South is a high traffic road,” he said.