Automotive tech on display at CES in Las Vegas

The Consumer Electronics Show was held in Las Vegas this week, and Fox 13 car-guy Brian Champagne has a look at some of the automotive tech featured during CES 2018. See the video above for the latest on futuristic cockpits, autonomous cars and more.
