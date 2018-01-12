× Utah based Rico Brand issues recall and allergy alert

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City based company, Rico Brand, has issued a recall on their tofu breakfast burritos for possible soy inclusion.

The company said, anyone with a soy allergy or sensitivity, could be putting themselves at risk of “life-threatening allergic reactions” if this product is consumed.

The company said they initiated the recall after they realized the tofu breakfast burrito was dispersed in packaging that did not appropriately reflect the presence of soy.

As of Friday, January 12, no illnesses have been reported.

The tofu breakfast burritos were distributed to grocery stores in Cache County, Weber County, Salt Lake County and Utah County.

The burritos are 12-ounces and wrapped in white paper. The label is green with a yellow border and orange center, with the “Rice Brand” logo printed on it. The item can also be verified by the Julien date on the back reading: 2687 or 0028.

If you have purchased one of these burritos, it can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Rico Brand at 1-801-433-0615 or via email at, info@ricobrand.com.