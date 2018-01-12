× Thousands of dollars in optical frames stolen in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Police are searching for four men who were captured by surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars worth of frames from a store in Sandy.

The Sandy Police Department said four men (see video surveillance footage below) stole 26 pairs of frames worth thousand of dollars from Wholesale Optical, located at 680 E 9400 S in Sandy.

SPD said the clerk appeared to be distracted and walked away, when she returned the frames were gone.

If you know who these men are or have any information, contact the Sandy Police Department at 801-568-INFO.

SY17-61705 12/12/17, 4 men took optical frames from Wholesale Optical. Driving white Scion XB. Any info pls contact Sandy PD@ 801-568-INFO. pic.twitter.com/0Q1Y9sFTaD — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) January 12, 2018