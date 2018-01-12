× St. George rolls out bike share program

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George has launched a new bike share program, which includes 10 bike share stations and a total of 55 bikes, St. George News reports.

The program, which launched Thursday, is “an affordable and fun way to get around town while promoting alternative transportation and healthy physical activity,” the report said.

The bike share stations are located near trails, Suntran bus stops, lodging/housing complexes and institutional centers.

“We’ll be able to provide bikes to university students, to our residents who just want to get from point A to point B quick and for visitors, tourists who would like to tie into our trail system,” St. George Mayor Jon Pike said during the program launch on Thursday.

Click here to read the full story from St. George News.