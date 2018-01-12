Spanish Fork community rallies after Hep A scare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, Utah -- Less than a week after a Hepatitis A scare in Spanish Fork, customers are starting to come back around.

An Olive Garden, a Sonic drive-in and a food pantry all risked exposing their customers to a Hep A outbreak which occurred from late December to the first few days of January.

Businesses tell Fox13 they struggled for a few days in the aftermath, but now the community has rallied together using social media and now, in show of support, community members have said they have gone out of their way to support those businesses.

“And thank goodness and I wonder if it’s more because of our town, it’s just a small town feel still, but everyone I’ve talked to has been completely supportive," said customer Jamie Taylor.

It can take two to six weeks for symptoms of Hepatitis to appear. If you believe you have been exposed to the virus, it is recommend that you seek medical advice.