Safety inspections no longer required, but safety is

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utahns don't have to get car safety inspections anymore, but they can still get in trouble for having an unsafe car.

That's the lesson state troopers want to pound home. They tell Fox 13 they are already seeing more violations of the law that changed on New Years Day.

Fox 13 rode along with UHP Corporal Mark Thompson, who pulled over two pickup trucks over the course of one hour for having too much tinting on their side windows.

"I usually warn them first and let them know what they need to do to come into compliance," said Thompson.

UHP Lt. Greg Willmore said the biggest dangers are things that troopers can't spot while driving down the freeway. Things like bad brakes, rusted bearings, and bad windshield wipers.

Willmore recommends drivers still get their mechanic to check things out when they take their vehicle in for an oil change or tune up. ​