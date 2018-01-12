Live Now: Funeral service for LDS church Pres. Thomas S. Monson

My Heart Challenge 2017 winner Karla Pardini speaks

Posted 11:22 am, January 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:21AM, January 12, 2018

The following is sponsored by Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

Karla Pardini of Salt Lake City's Jewish Community Center is one of two winners in the 2017 My Heart Challenge: Nonprofit Edition. She visited the FOX 13 Studio to talk with Kelly Chapman and Dan Evans about the contest.