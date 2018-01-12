Funeral Route: Remembering LDS church Pres. Thomas S. Monson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Thomas S. Monson is being laid to rest Friday.

The funeral is at the LDS Conference Center downtown.

President Monson passed away last Tuesday at the age of 90 from causes related to age.

More than 30,000 people attended Pres. Monson's viewing Thursday.

Those attending the funeral will need to arrive early.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and attendees must be in their seats by 11:30 a.m.

A procession through downtown Salt Lake City will follow the funeral.

It will begin at North Temple at the LDS Conference Center, head east to State St., south to South Temple, east to N St. and then north to the Salt Lake City Cemetery.