Firebrand Senator talks Mormon past, Russian kidnapping and more in upcoming one man show

SALT LAKE CITY — If you pay attention to Utah politics, you know Jim Dabakis, but you probably don't know the story of how the firebrand gay rights activist wound up in Utah from a childhood in inner-city Boston.

The State Senator and former chair of the Utah Democratic Party is changing that in a one man show he'll perform three times this weekend at the Salt Lake Acting Company.

"I'm terrified," Dabakis told Fox 13.

In an interview with Fox 13, Dabakis previewed some of the stories he'll share, including his childhood conversion to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, his ejection from BYU when they discovered he was gay, and his career in radio and as an art dealer in the former Soviet Union where he was once kidnapped by criminals posing as art sellers.

If you'd like to see the one-man show, which is a fundraiser for Dabakis' campaign committee, you can get tickets at: jimjabs.com