School bus hits, kills woman in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah – A woman has died after being hit by a school bus in Kearns Thursday morning.

Unified Police said the bus, with passengers aboard, hit a 38-year-old woman near 5400 S. 5200 W.

Officials have closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of 5400 S. at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Authorities have not said what led to the accident.

Those on the bus during the accident have been moved to another bus for transportation.