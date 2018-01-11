× Washington City moves closer to vote-by-mail elections

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — The Washington City Council has unanimously passed a resolution to conduct all future municipal elections through mail-in ballots, St. George News reports.

“This in a step in the right direction,” Councilman Jeff Turek said as discussion was had concerning the increasing use of mail-in ballots in recent elections, according to the report.

The city is following others in southern Utah, such as Leeds, Hildale and Springdale, where voter turnout rates are reported to be around 60 percent.

“The change would only affect election years when mayoral and City Council races are the only ones the ballot, so it won’t impact how elections are held in Washington City until 2019,” the report said.

