Utah Athletics Director Chris Hill apologizes for profanity-laced tirade

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Athletics Director Chris Hill issued an apology for his profanity-laced tirade that was overheard during Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak’s postgame press conference.

“I have had a few days to reflect on a heated conversation I had with an individual following our men’s basketball game against Arizona State on Sunday.

While my emotions were high and I thought our meeting was private, there is no excuse for the inappropriate language I used. I have apologized to the person involved, who is someone I have known for years and greatly respect. I also regret any discomfort to others as a result of my cursing. As the leader of this department, I expect more of myself and I am sincerely sorry.”

Krystkowiak stopped mid-sentence when Hill could be heard yelling at a Pac-12 official. The Utes lost to the Sun Devils 79-77. Arizona State scored the winning points with two free throws with 21.7 seconds to play.