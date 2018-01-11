× SLCPD looking for suspect in bank robbery

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from SLCPD, the suspect entered a Zions Bank branch at 701 E 400 S at about 2:36 and demanded money, then fled the scene in a blue Ford Explorer.

The suspect was described as a white male in his early twenties, wearing sunglasses, a beanie, a dark face cover, a black jacket and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information that could help police identify and/or locate the suspect is urged to call 801-799-3000. Anonymous tips are also accepted via text message. Start your text message with the keyword TIPSLCPD, followed by the tip, and send it to 274637. The case number for this investigation is 18-5619.