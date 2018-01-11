Recipe: Chicken Avocado Soup and Peanut Butter Nice Cream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef and Owner of LK Cooking Lindsey Hargett showed us a healthy dinner AND a healthy dessert that are both so simple to make while still being delicious. Check out the recipes for Chicken Avocado Soup and Nice Cream below! For more of LK Cooking, you can find her at her website at www.lkcooking.com or on Instagram @lkcooking

Chicken Avocado Soup

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked chicken, shredded or diced into ½' cubes

2 teaspoons oil (avocado or olive)

1 bundle green onions, chopped and divided (about 1 ½ cups)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 14.5 oz can petite diced tomatoes, drained

5 ½ cups chicken broth (use bone broth for extra goodness!)

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon Real Salt

2 avocados, diced

½ cup cilantro, chopped

Toppings: lime wedges, queso fresco, and tortilla chips, if desired

Directions:

In a large pot, saute 1 cup of the green onions and all of the garlic with the oil over medium heat for two minutes. Add the diced tomatoes, broth, cumin, and Real Salt and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover the pot and simmer on low for 15-20 minutes. Prep bowls with your desired ingredients- add some chicken, avocado, fresh green onions, and cilantro. Pour some of the prepared broth over each bowl, and serve with your desired toppings. To reheat, store the broth separately from the rest of the toppings, then reheat separately and combine as described above.

Peanut Butter Nice Cream

Ingredients:

2 bananas, sliced and frozen

2 tablespoons peanut butter

¼ teaspoon Real Salt

Directions: