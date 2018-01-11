Cool School: Meadowlark Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cool School is back! In the newly revamped version of Cool School, we'll show you a school that was highlighted by Granite Credit Union and why that school deserves to be the Cool School of the week.

This week, the Cool School is Meadowlark Elementary School in Salt Lake City who received a $500 check to go towards bettering their already awesome school, a plaque, and the Cool School title.

If you want to nominate a school to be a Cool School of the week, visit www.fox13now.com/contests and scroll down to the Cool School nomination.