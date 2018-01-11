Biscuit Burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. ground beef1/2 teaspoon onion powder1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper1/2 teaspoon paprika2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce2 tablespoons canola oil1/4 cup ketchup1/4 cup mustard1/4 cup mayonnaise6 large biscuits, baked, split6 tomato slices6 onion slices (optional)Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, combine the beef, onion and garlic powder, cayenne pepper, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Form six patties. On an oiled grill or large skillet up to medium-high heat, add oil. Cook burger patties to desired doneness.

In a small bowl, mix together the ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise. Brush the inside of each help of each biscuit, Place one beef patty, tomato slice and onion slice, if using. Serve immediately.