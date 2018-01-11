Biscuit Burgers
1 lb. ground beef
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons canola oil
1/4 cup ketchup
1/4 cup mustard
1/4 cup mayonnaise
6 large biscuits, baked, split
6 tomato slices
6 onion slices (optional)
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large bowl, combine the beef, onion and garlic powder, cayenne pepper, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Form six patties. On an oiled grill or large skillet up to medium-high heat, add oil. Cook burger patties to desired doneness.
In a small bowl, mix together the ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise. Brush the inside of each help of each biscuit, Place one beef patty, tomato slice and onion slice, if using. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council