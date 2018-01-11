× American Fork man arrested for sexually abusing family members under age of 10

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an American Fork man in his 50s for allegedly sexually abusing family members, all of whom were under the age of 10.

Deputies with UCSO met with a couple in Eagle Mountain January 7, who said three of their daughters, all under the age of ten, had been sexually abused by a family member.

The suspect, 54-year-old Richard Craig Watson, was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail Thursday, facing two first degree felonies for aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Bail has not yet been set for these charges.

In an interview with deputies the children reported being sexually abused between May 26 and June 1, 2017 while their parents were away from home and they were in the care of a babysitter.

Watson has been on the Utah Sex Offender Registry and has prior convictions for lewdness and for failing to register as a sex offender, according to UCSO.

UCSO reports, Watson is currently on probation with the Utah Department of Adult Probation and Parole.

Detectives do not believe this was an isolated incident and ask that anyone who may have been victimized by Watson contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-851-4010.