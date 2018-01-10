Videos show DUI stop that led to firing of director of Salt Lake City 911 Bureau

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Authorities have released dash cam footage from a DUI stop that led to the firing of the Director of the Salt Lake City 911 Bureau last week.

Scott D. Freitag, 42, was arrested for DUI January 3, and he was fired by Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Bisupski January 4 shortly after news of his arrest was first reported.

Freitag also serves on the Layton City Council.

Police say Freitag was pulled over in Centerville after an officer spotted him driving erratically and the man failed some field sobriety tests. Police say he ultimately blew a 0.214 on a breathalyzer. The current legal limit in Utah is 0.08.

Videos released Wednesday show an officer following Freitag's vehicle, which appears to swerve in and out of its lane. The officer approaches Freitag once he pulls over and the man passes a beverage out through the window of the car.

Police stated they found an open container—a mixed drink—in the car along with a handgun.

In another video Freitag appears to take some field sobriety tests. First an officer gestures with his hand as Freitag follows the movement with his eyes.

Around the 1:40 mark in the video, Freitag attempts to walk a straight line. He struggles to keep his balance as he sets his feet, nearly falling at one point. The officer then has him hold one foot out in front of himself, and Frietag appears unsteady on his feet. The video ends a short time later.

Freitag was cited and released pending a court appearance. He faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, and possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person.