Utah man pleads guilty to killing Ute tribal member during argument

GUSHER, Utah – A Ft. Duchesne man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of a Ute tribal member.

As part of the plea agreement, the US Attorney’s Office said 28-year-old Trent Sowsonicut admitted he shot the man in the leg with a shotgun during an argument within the boundaries of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation.

On Aug. 13, 2016, first responders found the victim at his home in Gusher, Utah, and took him to the hospital where he later died.

Officials said the plea agreement includes a stipulated sentence of 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by 36 months of supervised release.

The sentence is subject to the approval of the court. U.S. District Judge David Sam set sentencing in the case for March 15, 2018, at 2:30 p.m.