Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes won't seek reelection

SALT LAKE CITY — House Speaker Greg Hughes has announced he will not seek reelection in 2018, a source tells FOX 13.

Hughes, R-Draper, made the announcement during an all-day caucus with his Republican colleagues on Wednesday. Hughes said he has served 16 years in the Utah State Legislature and made it clear he wanted to step aside to allow others to serve in leadership.

Hughes will continue to serve as House Speaker during the 2018 legislative session that begins in a few weeks.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as details become available.