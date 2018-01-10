× Utah State Prison on lockdown after three inmates injured in fight

DRAPER, Utah — Three inmates were transported to hospitals after a fight at the Utah State Prison Wednesday night.

Maria Peterson, a spokesperson for Utah State Prison, said a fight broke out in the Uinta Facility, a maximum security area within the prison. Fox 13 News first heard report of the altercation shortly after 9 p.m.

Three inmates suffered injuries that required transportation to hospitals. Two were transported by ambulance while one was taken by a helicopter. Authorities did not have specific details regarding the nature and extent of the injuries.

No staff members were injured.

Officials say the fight involved a small number of inmates.

The prison is on lockdown while the incident is being investigated.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.