Take a look at the car that has been named Car & Driver best a record 32 times

Scott Harding, General Manager of Larry H. Miller Honda tells us about the new cars they are showing off at the upcoming Utah Auto Show. You can test drive a 2018 Honda of your choice, including the new Clarity at their Rid'n'Drive event. Everyone who takes a test drive will receive a gift from the Utah Honda Dealers. They will also show off the brand new, totally redesigned 2018 Honda Accord, which has been named Car & Driver 10 best a record 32 times! For more information, go here.
2018 UTAH INTERNATIONAL AUTO EXPO
JANUARY 12-15
MOUNTAIN AMERICA EXPO CENTER
AUTOEXPOUTAH.COM