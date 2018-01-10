Sevier County high-speed chase suspects in custody

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah – Deputies said both suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase in Sevier County.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, deputies chased a vehicle at an “extreme high rate” of speed until the car tried to go through a median near Joseph, Utah.

Authorities say two people jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

A short time later, deputies caught and arrested a woman who was in the van.

Deputies announced the second suspect was in custody just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement in Joseph, Elsinore and Monroe areas were on alert.

Officials have not released the names of those involved.