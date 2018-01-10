× Ogden School District to replace reduced cost meals with free meals

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden School District is eliminating the designation for “reduced” price meals and will instead be offering free meals to qualified students instead.

According to a press release from Ogden School District, the change will be in effect beginning January 16, 2018.

“All students who have qualified for reduced breakfast and lunch will now be served free,” the release states.

Students affected by the change may request a refund for any balance remaining in their meal account. If they do not request a refund, that balance will remain in the account as long as they are a student in the district.

A school district spokesman said the following schools will benefit: Ben Lomond High, Ogden High; Polk, Shadow Valley, Taylor Canyon and Wasatch elementary schools; and Highland and Mt. Ogden junior high schools.

The other 12 schools in the district already offer free meals for qualifying students and are not affected by the change.