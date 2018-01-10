Indoor plants that actually clean the air you breathe

Kevin Maryott from McCoard's Garden Center shows us 5 house plants that will clean your air.
- Snake plant: NASA's favorite plant because it cleans toxins out of the air. It also oxygenates the air well, especially good to place in your bedroom. Water every 2-3 weeks.
- Croton: Indirect lighting, easy to keep alive.
- Aloe vera: The gel inside the leaves is excellent for helping to heal burns and cuts. Aloe Vera however, is also a great plant to improve your indoor air quality.
- Rubber Plant (Ficus): Forgiving plant that can grow as big as a tree if you want it to. Also great for cleaning the air.
- Peace Lily: Freshens air and also has a nice, fresh scent.
