Shelter in place lifted at Hunter High in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The Granite School District said a “shelter in place situation at West Valley City’s Hunter High School has been lifted.

The school went into shelter in place mode Wednesday morning as a precaution because of a nearby police situation.

Hunter High said the building is secure, all outside activities have been canceled and students and staff are safe inside the building at 4200 S. 5600 W.

The district said classes are proceeding as normal, but while the protocol is in place, no one will be allowed in or out of the building.

Authorities have not released details about the nature of the police situation near the school.

Attention Hunter High Community @GraniteSchools, we are currently in Shelter In Place. The building is secure, all outside activities have been cancelled, and students/staff are safe inside the building. Parents & other patrons will not be allowed in the building at this time. — Hunter High School (@HHSWolverines) January 10, 2018