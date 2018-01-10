Funding your Future: Living your Best Financial Life

Living Your Best Financial Life—Baby

Add to Insurance

  • Medical & Life Insurance
  • Retroactive, is not subject to “pre-existing conditions”
  • Contact provider w/in 30 days

Adjust Beneficiaries

  • Add them to your will
  • Add as Life Insurance beneficiaries

Open a Savings Account

  • For them to use:
    • College Savings – 529 Savings Plan
      • Account owners control
      • Any higher education expenses
  • For you to use on them:
    • Sub-Savings Account
    • Dream CD

Childcare Planning

  • Start preparing early:
    • Research and apply to daycare programs
      • Look for creative alternatives
  • Pay yourself the cost of childcare when pregnant to:
    • Help make lifestyle adjustments and
    • Build fund to use when baby comes
