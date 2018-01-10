Funding your Future: Living your Best Financial Life

Living Your Best Financial Life—Baby
Add to Insurance
- Medical & Life Insurance
- Retroactive, is not subject to “pre-existing conditions”
- Contact provider w/in 30 days
Adjust Beneficiaries
- Add them to your will
- Add as Life Insurance beneficiaries
Open a Savings Account
- For them to use:
- College Savings – 529 Savings Plan
- Account owners control
- Any higher education expenses
- For you to use on them:
- Sub-Savings Account
- Dream CD
Childcare Planning
- Start preparing early:
- Research and apply to daycare programs
- Look for creative alternatives
- Pay yourself the cost of childcare when pregnant to:
- Help make lifestyle adjustments and
- Build fund to use when baby comes
