Avalanche forecasters post video showing ‘deadly conditions’ in Utah backcountry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Forecasters are warning Utahns about high avalanche danger in the Utah backcountry this week, saying avalanches will remain large and deadly.

Video filmed Wednesday shows two forecasters triggering avalanches from the safety of a ridge to demonstrate how severe conditions are.

"We are encouraging all backcountry users to avoid all avalanche terrain through the weekend. Meaning, stay off and out from under any slope steeper than 30 degrees," the Utah Avalanche Center states.

Forecasters Trent Meisenhemer and Mark Staples shot the footage above. Visit the Utah Avalanche Center online for the latest on avalanche conditions and warnings.