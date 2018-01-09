Was Sunday’s SpaceX launch a success or not?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX says it appears the rocket performed as expected during its Sunday night launch of the federal government’s secretive “Zuma” mission.

The comments come amid concerns that the mission may have failed shortly after liftoff and its payload may be lost in space.

The Wall Street Journal reports lawmakers were briefed about the destruction of the classified payload late last night.

The report states it likely burned up in the atmosphere after failing to separate from the upper part of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch broadcast was cut off shortly after the rocket’s nose cone separated, which is standard under secret national security missions.

Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems, which was responsible for the payload, has yet to comment on the launch.