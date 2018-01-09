× Utah lawmaker wants to change police chase law, to clarify rules

SALT LAKE CITY – A new bill in the Utah State Legislature would require each police department to have policies on police chases.

The bill was introduced by Lehi Senator Jake Anderegg. He wants to clearly define when emergency vehicles can pursue someone, and when they must terminate a chase.

The bill also says that if a driver of an emergency vehicle in a chase acts outside the new law, they may be liable to the person who is being chased.

The bill is set to be considered, when the Utah State Legislature meets in a couple of weeks.