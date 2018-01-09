The realities of women’s health as they age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting older usually means getting gray hair and weaker joints, but there is much more that happens that a lot of women are embarrassed to talk about.

Denise Druce recently did some Facebook live videos where she talked about some of the health issues she's struggled with as she's gotten older, and connected with tons of women who have gone through or are going through the same thing.

The biggest takeaway from Denise's videos? Women, you're not alone in your struggles of getting older.

You can join Denise Druce and four other Women's Health Professionals for two full days of information, inspiration, and celebration at the Women's Health Retreat. Created by women, for women.

During this special two-day event, women will explore the unique issues they face in dealing with topics such as painful sex, incontinence, lack of arousal, hormones, body image, and much more. There will also be sessions such as yoga, meditation, lunch, and even networking breaks.

The Women's Health Retreat takes place from January 12 to the 13 at 1975 East 7000 South.