Sandy Police looking for missing man

SANDY, Utah — Sandy Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who disappeared Sunday.

Isicc Prettypaint was last seen on a brief video chat with his girlfriend shortly before 1 a.m. Police said he had been in Emigration Canyon at the time of the chat.

According to a statement from Sandy Police, Prettypaint was reported missing after he failed to return from a friend’s Ogden home.

Prettypaint is a white male, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he is deaf and mute.

“He was last seen driving a silver two door Mitsubishi, Eclipse with Utah license plate F964AH and the [word] ‘Eclipse’ painted on the sides,” the statement said.

Anyone with information on Prettypaint’s whereabouts is urged to call Sandy Police at 801-799-3000.