Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams breaks $500,000, in congressional campaign fundraiser

SALT LAKE COUNTY – Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams reported that he has raised more than $500,000 in two-and-a-half months, after he announced that he will challenge Congresswoman Mia Love for Utah’s Fourth Congressional District seat.

McAdams’ first federal fundraising campaign report, which is due later this month, will show $502,000 raised, and $469,000 cash on hand.

In a news release, Friends of Ben McAdams posted that 95 percent of contributions had come from individual donors, with 90 percent of those donors living in Utah.

“It is extremely gratifying that so many grassroots Utahns have offered their enthusiastic and generous support.,” McAdams said in a statement. “Folks here are tired of partisan gridlock and excited about being represented by someone with a proven record of bringing people together to get things done.”

“McAdams’ strong start ensures he will be able to get his message out and win over the people of the 4th Congressional District,” Friends of Ben McAdams wrote.